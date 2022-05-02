From Complex To Queens, Episode 166: April Report Card

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

The first Negro National League game took place on this date back in 1920, so the team looks at some of the all-time Negro League greats in Promote, Extend, Trade.

Next, Steve, Lukas, Ken, and Thomas give updates on their Way-Too-Early Draft Special players of interests and discuss some recent 2022 MLB Draft news that will likely have a major impact on how things go down.

After, the guys take a look at how the system’s top prospects have done with one month in the books and highlight some non-top-25 players who have risen to the occasion.

As always, you can listen or subscribe to the podcast through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on the Stitcher app, Spotify, or listen wherever you get podcasts.

Got questions? Comments? Concerns? You can email the show at fromcomplextoqueens at gmail dot com, and follow us on Twitter: Steve is (@stevesypa), Lukas is (@lvlahos343), Ken is (@kenlavin91), and Thomas is (@sadmetsszn).

Until next week, #lovethemets #lovethemets!