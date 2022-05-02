Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/2/22: Win some, lose some

*All results from games played on Sunday, May 1, 2022

ROCHESTER 8, SYRACUSE 3 (BOX)

Patrick Mazeika and Carlos Cortes gave Syracuse a pair of early runs in the first, but Jordan Montgomery coughed them up and then some in the bottom of the second, allowing five Red Wings runs. He and the Syracuse bullpen allowed a few more runs, and the offense was in no shape to overcome such a large deficit. They had quite a few chances but went 1-10 with men in scoring position and left 10 lobsters on the board. The only other run Syracuse ended up scoring wasn’t even through their doing, as pitched Luis Reyes uncorked a wild pitch that Nick Plummer scored on. The outfielder was one of two Syracuse Mets to not look completely over it yesterday afternoon, going 3-5 with a double. The other player, Wyatt Young, went 4-5 and continues to impress. The 22-year-old 2021 fifteenth-round draft pick from Pepperdine was promoted to Syracuse when infielder Matt Reynolds had his contract selected by the Mets back in mid-April and has done nothing but justify his spot on their roster, hitting .353/.459/.471 in 14 games.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets recalled RHP Yoan Lopez from Syracuse Mets.

BINGHAMTON 6, ERIE 3 (BOX)

The Rumble Ponies got off to a strong start, with college frenemies Jake Mangum and Antoine Duplantis knocking in a run apiece in the second and Ronny Mauricio driving in two more in the third on his third homer of the season. The SeaWolves would get two back in the fifth and then plated a third in the top of the eighth to make it a close 4-3 game, but Jeremy Vasquez gave Binghamton some much needed breathing room in the bottom of the frame with an RBI double.

BOWLING GREEN 4, BROOKLYN 0 (BOX)

Daison Acosta and the Brooklyn bullpen weren’t bad necessarily, but they were just outclassed by the Hot Rods and their pitching corps.

ST. LUCIE 9, DAYTONA 2 (BOX)

Alex Ramirez put St. Lucie on the board in the third with a three-run homer- a 382 foot shot to left that was 103.9 MPH off the bat with a 26-degree launch angle- and Mets never looked back. Things got a little shaky in the immediate aftermath, as Dominic Hamel struggled to throw strikes after the big inning, walking the bases loaded; he works very fast to begin with, and seemed to be rushing. He allowed Daytona’s first run on a comebacker that he deflected that surely would’ve been a double play to end the inning if he let it go but was able to get out of the bases loaded jam without allowing further damage by inducing a proper 4-6-3 double play during the very next play. Shervyen Newton added two more runs in the fifth on a homer of his own, and St. Lucie added four more in the sixth to take a commanding lead, giving up just one more over the course of the rest of the ballgame.

