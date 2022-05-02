Mets Morning News: Warned

Meet the Mets

On Sunday Night Baseball, Max Scherzer and the Mets were tormented by the dreaded Kyle Schwarber, beat up on the Phillies’ pitching, and walked away with a 10-6 win over Philadelphia.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue short and long, NY Post, Daily News, MLB.com, Newsday.

As the two best teams in baseball playing in the same town as each other, it is only natural to compare the Mets and Yankees in a head-to-head scenario.

While the no-hitter celebrations on the field were raucous, the celebrations back in the players’ homes were just as jovial.

A partially torn UCL might spell the end of Sean Reid-Foley’s 2022 season, but Tommy John Surgery hasn’t been booked at the moment.

The Robinson Cano era could meet its end on this day.

Even if today is not the end, if you look close enough, you can see Cano’s role on the Mets shrink by the day.

But, if the Cano Era is over, you can count Francisco Lindor on the unhappy side of the reaction.

As of Sunday night, the final cuts are still being debated, but Yoan Lopez appears to be one of the two players heading out.

Taijuan Walker made some dreams come true as he gave tickets to a young Mets fan making their first ever trip to the ballpark.

Buck Showalter was very upset to learn that the Francisco Lindor bobblehead is actually a gnome.

Around the National League East

Sandy Alcantara surrendered the first home run of Julio Rodriguez’s career in the Marlins’ 7-3 loss to the Mariners.

The Braves gave up seven runs in the first three innings as they dropped Sunday’s contest to the Texas Rangers, 7-3.

In a non-7-3 game, the Nationals smacked around Alex Cobb on their way to an 11-5 win over the Giants.

Kyle Schwarber is too good against the Mets and I think he’s gotta knock it off, right now.

As Clayton Kershaw goes through the back end of his career, he is still making history, but with a different vibe to it.

Shohei Ohtani was removed from Sunday’s contest with groin tightness, but the move was mostly precautionary and he could be back in the lineup today.

Around Major League Baseball

Kelsie Whitmore made Atlantic League history on Sunday as she started in left field to become the first woman to ever take the field in league history.

On the first day of mental health awareness month, the Rays paid tribute to their former bullpen catcher, Jean Ramirez, who died by suicide earlier this year.

After another demotion, Willie Calhoun is looking to take his career away from the Texas Rangers.

Joining Bobby Witt Jr., Royals top catching prospect MJ Melendez will be making his way to the big league club today.

Julio Rodriguez connected for the first home run of his career and even got the ball back after two kids scoured the outfield for it.

It took 11 years and 1100+ games in the minor leagues, but Jason Krizan finally got his first major league base hit.

For the Blue Jays, Kevin Gausman is recording strikeouts and preventing walks at the best level in major league history...for the month of April at least.

Unsurprisingly, the Camden Yards renovation has taken the ballpark from the easiest in the sport to hit a home run in to the hardest.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2019, Noah Syndergaard threw a complete game shutout and hit a home run in the Mets’ 1-0 victory over the Reds.