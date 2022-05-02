Final Score: Braves 5, Mets 2—d’oh No

The Mets got off to a good start in their first meeting of 2022 with the defending champion Braves. Starling Marte helped manufacture a run in the bottom of the second, doubling to left, advancing to third on a fly out to center, and dashing home on a Max Fried wild pitch.

New York extended their lead to 2-0 the next inning on Mark Canha’s first home run as a Met. Atlanta answered right back in the top of the fourth on latest Mets killer Austin Riley’s solo bomb off of Chris Bassitt to cut the Mets’ lead back to one.

Bassitt was the victim of some soft contact in the top of the sixth, as Riley led off with an infield single and moved to second when Ozzie Albies ground a slow single to left against the shift. Former Met Travis d’Arnaud then blooped a double down the right field to tie the game, and Albies came around to score the go-ahead run on an Adam Duvall sacrifice fly.

The Mets had a golden opportunity to tie or take the lead in the bottom of the seventh, loading the bases thanks to a wild Tyler Matzek. But Colin McHugh came out of the bullpen to strike out Canha to end the threat. d’Arnaud then salted the game away with a more traditional double in the top of the eighth to drive in two more runs as the Braves claimed the opener of what should be an important season series.

Full recap to come.