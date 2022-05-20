This Week in Mets Quotes: Nimmo got used to winning, Max on his injury

Your 2022 New York Mets: You definitely can take it for granted.

“You get used to winning. You come in, you turn the music on, you dance, and that’s just what you do when you win more games than you lose. You definitely can take it for granted.” -Brandon Nimmo [MLB]

Pete is still optimistic.

“I feel like we’re almost there. I feel like once we get going full tilt, it’s going to be extremely fun.” -Pete Alonso [MLB]

This is fine.

“My side was kind of tight all of today. In the sixth there in that Pujols at-bat, just felt a zing on my left side and just knew I was done. I’ve never had left side – you don’t know what the exact injury is, but I’ve never had a left side injury before, so when I felt it I just knew ‘There’s no way you can throw another pitch, so just get out of there.’” -Max Scherzer [SNY]

Pete is still optimistic.

“I mean, it sucks to hear about Max. But we’re going to battle and play hard behind whoever’s going to throw the ball for us.” -Pete Alonso [Mets]

Love the Mets? Love the Mets.

“It just shows a lot about this team. We’re coming here every single day, fighting, battling. No matter who’s on the field, we’re playing some good baseball.” -Jeff McNeil [Mets]

Despite a hiccup, Drew Smith will valiantly continue his quest to honor Lucas Duda’s sacrifice.

“It was just one of those nights. As a reliever, you pitch hopefully 60-70 times a year, and you’re not going to have your best command every night.” -Drew Smith [New York Post]

I would prefer to continue being spoiled.

“[Drew Smith] spoiled us with a real high level of pitching. I can’t really be picky with him. Certainly, he’s shown us better, but it’s hard to do what he’s done.” -Buck Showalter [New York Post]

I knew Max was intense but I honestly did not know how vested he is during games he’s not pitching.

“We win as a team, I can only put myself in a position to help the team win. So when they go out there and make big plays, I’m just as pumped for them as I am for myself.” -Max Scherzer [New York Post]

Really enjoying this heel turn.

“It was more fun to get booed as a visiting player than a home player here. So that was good.” -Paul Sewald [Twitter]

Jankowski on his teammates all wearing his shir-sey during warm ups.

“This team, dude .I’ve never been a part of a team where the people in this clubhouse genuinely care about the person. It’s a really cool vibe in here.” -Travis Jankowski [MLB]

“I didn’t say what I said about the jersey to throw a pity party for myself. It was just kind of to let people know my role on the team, and how I understand my role and I’m happy in my role. But the team ran with it, and it’s awesome. It’s cool to see Max Scherzer, Francisco Lindor and everybody in this clubhouse wearing my jersey. It’s a special feeling.” -Travis Jankowski [MLB]

Rare case #metstwitter is good.

“I guess I underestimated the Mets fans, because I’ve gotten more messages on Twitter and Instagram than I can handle. It’s cool, man. I’ve never played for a fanbase like this. It’s cool that they pick something up and they run with it. It’s cool that they come out and show support even for the bench mob.” -Travis Jankowski [MLB]

Mazeika on his GWRBI HR.

“I think we can say that one was over 60 mph [off the bat] and over six feet. Obviously it felt really good. Big moment, big team win. It was an electric crowd too, so it was overall a great night.” -Patrick Mazeika [New York Post]

Got to be a complex reason why Carlos Carrasco struggled in his latest start.

“I couldn’t control my slider.” -Carlos Carrasco [New York Post]

Congratulations to Colin Holderman on his major league debut.

“I really tried to go out there [today] and not throw as hard as I could because you could barely feel your hand, there is so much adrenaline. I was trying to throw some strikes and was fortunate to do so.” -Colin Holderman [New York Post]

Me trying to convince my wife I can handle the boys’ morning routine and she can go back to sleep.

“If I’m not hurt, I want to be out there. They know exactly where I stand. I’m young. My body feels good. I’m available, and if I’m available, I want to be out there.” -Pete Alonso [MLB]

Mets Tweet of the Week

Just inflammation he will Live! our bodies were not made to throw 90 mph plus .... its gonna happen just glad its nothing major ! Guess you can say its part of the job description , Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers — julie megill (aka Mama Megill) (@julsmegill) May 15, 2022

AA Quote of Week / SiteBot FacePalm of the Week

“i agree that they should be able to float some dead money. Just a matter of how many people of dead money they can float.” -IPA

“at least 5 basquiats worth” -Kendrick Hills 10307

“That’s a lot of dead Monet.” -IPA

“Even in today’s Dali’s” -August ‘69

“gotta Rembrandt that money is no object now” -Kendrick Hills 10307