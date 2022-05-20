Mets Morning News: A little Jeff and Pete to end the week

Meet the Mets

Jeff McNeil performed exceptionally on both sides of the ball, and Pete Alonso shunted an attempted comeback with a walk-off homer as the Mets beat the Cardinals 7-6 yesterday in Queens.

During the game, the team reported an oblique strain for Max Scherzer, which will keep the ace out of game action for 6-8 weeks.

The Mets signed Trevor Cahill to a minor-league deal, likely in response to the Scherzer news. David Peterson has also rejoined the Mets and may start on Saturday against the Rockies.

Starling Marte has also rejoined the team for their trip to Colorado, returning from bereavement leave.

Tylor Megill should start playing catch today after suffering a recent injury to his bicep.

The recent rash of starting pitching injuries is a primary reason why the team bolstered pitching depth during the offseason.

The rumored offseason Chris Paddack-Dom Smith swap was killed because of a red flag in Paddack’s medical assessment.

Mets and St. John’s legend Joe Panik has announced his retirement.

Around the National League East

Yu Darvish pitched seven shutout innings and the bullpen held firm as the Padres beat the Phillies 2-0 yesterday in Philadelphia.

Bryce Harper traded hats with a fan, and it was fun and cute.

The Braves, Marlins, and Nationals all enjoyed days off yesterday.

The Mets now hold a six-game lead over second-place Philadelphia in the division.

Around Major League Baseball

Trevor Story, who has arguably been the most disappointing offseason signing in the Majors, broke out for three home runs in Boston’s 12-6 thrashing of Seattle yesterday at Fenway.

The last-place Orioles took out the first-place Yankees 9-6 yesterday in Baltimore.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Steve remembers Brian Cole on this week’s episode of UnforMETable.

Our very own Richard Staff got called up to the blogging big leagues with a banger published yesterday on Defector.

This Date in Mets History

Robin Ventura became the first player in MLB history to hit a grand slam on both ends of a doubleheader on this date 23 years ago.