Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/20/22: Life, and baseball, is a box of chocolates

GAME ONE: SYRACUSE 1, BUFFALO 0 / 8 (BOX)

Syracuse and Buffalo got up early to start their days, making this game up at 12:30 pm, due to a rain out on 5/19. And it showed in the offensive performances on both sides, as the game was knotted at zero apiece going into extra innings.

Connor Grey was dominant, tossing seven strikeouts and surrendering six hits and two walks over six innings. Yoan Lopez came in to relieve him and threw a perfect seventh and eighth, the latter frame with a free runner on second base.

The Mets capitalized on the free base runner they received in the top of the eighth, when Tzu-Wei Lin knocked home the game winning run with a lead off single.

GAME TWO: BUFFALO 4, SYRACUSE 1 / 7 (BOX)

Syracuse carried over the malaise offensively from game one — despite the win — into game two, putting together a nearly identical stat line, scoring one run on five hits after scoring one run on six hits in game one. Their lone run came on a Johneshwy Fargas solo home run, his second of the year.

The Syracuse pitching staff unfortunately could not match their game one counterparts, as all four of Jose Rodriguez, Tim Adleman and Justin Dillon gave up runs in the loss.

AKRON 13, BINGHAMTON 1 (BOX)

There is not much to talk about with this game that the score does not tell you. Binghamton got routed in every sense of the word. They amassed more errors (three) than hits (two), and scratched home one lonely run, an RBI double off the bat of Ronny Mauricio. It was a game to forget.

HUDSON VALLEY 3, BROOKLYN 1 (BOX)

Joe Suozzi was the best player for Brooklyn tonight, despite the two errors on his docket. The outfielder made an excellent diving play in the field, and followed it up with a solo home run, which proved to be the only run of the game for the Cyclones. The offense was stagnant outside of him, with the other eight members of the lineup amassing just eight hits on the evening.

ST. LUCIE 7, TAMPA 5 (BOX)

St. Lucie did an excellent job of picking up their play after the first inning. Starter Carson Seymour was uneven in the first, surrendering two runs on a single, but his teammates did not help much easier, as the third run of the frame was chased home on a dropped third strike. They erased that deficit by absolutely tattooing Richard Fitts.

Justin Guerrera and Raul Beracierta hit back to back home runs in the second to make it a 3-2 game. Omar De Los Santos gave them the lead in the third inning with a two run home run in the third, and William Lugo made it 5-3 with a hard hit double. Junior Tilien added a much needed insurance run in the sixth inning by way of a solo homer, their fourth of the game.

The Tarpons came back to make it a tight game in the bottom of the sixth, though both runs were more on St. Lucie than anyone else. One run scored on a wild pitch, and another on a fielding error, which closed the book on Seymour. The bullpen was excellent, keeping the Tarpons hitless for 3.2 innings to close out the win.

Star of the Night

Connor Grey

Goat of the Night

David Griffin