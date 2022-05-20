Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), Episode 95: We Were Wrong

Welcome to Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), the new/old favorite from Amazin’ Avenue editors Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore.

The Mets have continued to play good baseball, despite losing both their first series of the year, and also two more starting pitchers to the IL. Chris and Brian were optimistic - but wrong - when they recorded this, but hey, that Pete walk off was dope, eh?

Chris’s Music Pick:

Kevin Morby - This is a Photograph

Brian’s Music Pick:

Proud Parents - Proud Parents

And, until next time, Let’s Go Mets.