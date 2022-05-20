Tonight’s Mets-Rockies game has been snowed out

Tonight’s game between the Mets and the Rockies has been postponed due to snow. There is a winter storm warning in effect in Denver from 4:00pm local time this afternoon until noon local time tomorrow with anywhere from three to ten inches of snow accumulation expected.

The Mets and Rockies will play a split doubleheader tomorrow with the day game beginning at 3:10pm ET and the night game beginning at 8:40pm ET. This is not good news for the Mets, who will now be playing five games in the next six days before their next scheduled off day. With the news of Max Scherzer’s oblique strain and Tylor Megill not yet ready to return from the injured list, this means the Mets will likely need a spot starter from Triple-A Syracuse or be forced to throw a bullpen game during this next time through the rotation.

Carlos Carrasco was set to take the mound for tonight’s game and David Peterson was the scheduled starter for Saturday’s game; it is likely that those two remain the probables for tomorrow’s doubleheader.