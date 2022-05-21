Meet the Mets

The Mets and Rockies were snowed out yesterday, and the two teams are now scheduled to (weather permitting) play a doubleheader today.

The Mets will be sending out Carlos Carrasco in game one of today’s doubleheader and Trevor Williams in game two.

Fangraphs wrote about the impact of Max Scherzer’s injury on the Mets, who are now down three starters.

The Mets will need to turn to some of their fill-in pitchers to navigate their way through these rotation injuries.

Despite so many things going wrong, the Mets continue to find ways to win.

Around the National League East

The Braves got homers from Marcell Ozuna, Dansby Swanson, and Travis d’Arnaud to help lead them to a 5-3 win over the division rival Marlins.

The Phillies offense continued to struggle without Bryce Harper, as they scored only one run in a loss to the Dodgers.

Turning a triple play was a memorable highlight, but it was not enough to lead the Nationals to victory, as they fell in their series opener with the Brewers 7-0.

The Nationals got some rough news before yesterday’s game, as it was announced that Carter Kieboom will need Tommy John surgery and is thus out for the year.

While there were some rumors that the Nationals may try to trade Juan Soto this season, now is probably not the time for that.

Around Major League Baseball

There are a number of talented players who may find themselves on the trading block as the season progresses.

Kelsie Whitmore made history last month by becoming the first female player to join a league affiliated with Major League Baseball, but her story is only just beginning.

Some hitters are learning to make adjustments in response to the dead balls.

The time has finally come for Adley Rutschman to make his major league debut for the Orioles, as Baltimore has finally called up their top catching prospect.

Pedro Báez is returning to the team he’s spent most of his career with, as the Dodgers have inked the veteran reliever to a minor league deal.

Johnny Cueto remains a fascinating pitcher and human being as he pitches in his fifteenth major league season.

Legendary writer Roger Angell passed away yesterday at the age of 101.

This Date in Mets History

The legendary Dae-Sung Koo doubled off Randy Johnson and then scored on a wild baserunning play on this date in 2005.