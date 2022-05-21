Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/21/22: Not what you want

*All results from games played on Friday, May 20, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (14-25)
Buffalo 2, Syracuse 0 (BOX)
Two hits were all Syracuse could muster against Buffalo. Johneshwy Fargas made the most of his, stealing two bases, but that didn’t lead anywhere. In total, every starter except for Fargas and shortstop Tzu-Wei Lin struck out at least once, and the Mets put only five runners on in total. Don’t be alarmed by starter Thomas Szapucki being pulled after one inning, he’s as healthy as he ever is - most likely the Mets are attempting to keep him fresh for a potential major league promotion.
- CF Johneshwy Fargas: 1-4, 2 SB (3)
- SS Tzu-Wei Lin: 0-4, K
- DH Daniel Palka: 0-3, BB
- 1B Mark Vientos: 1-4, K
- LF Travis Blankenhorn: 0-3, BB, K
- RF Carlos Cortes: 0-3, 2 K
- 3B Cody Bohanek: 0-3, K
- 2B Manny Rodriguez: 0-3, K
- C Juan Loyo: 0-2, K
- PH Nick Plummer: 0-1, K
- C Nick Meyer: 0-0
- LHP Thomas Szapucki: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Felix Pena: 4.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, L (0-5)
- LHP Locke St. John: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- LH*P Alex Claudio: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (11-25)
AKRON 4, BINGHAMTON 2 (BOX)
Back in the wrong way three of the Mets’ top prospects. Francisco Alvarez struck out three times, Ronny Mauricio struck out twice, and Brett Baty went hitless in a 4-2 loss. More relevant to the current Mets, Jose Butto struggled, failing to get out of the third inning while giving up six hits and three runs. All in all not a great day for Binghamton.
- CF Jake Mangum: 2-4, R, K
- C Francisco Alvarez: 1-4, 3 K, E (3)
- 3B Brett Baty: 0-3, R, BB
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 1-4, RBI, 2 K
- 2B Luke Ritter: 0-2, 2 BB, K
- 1B Jeremy Vasquez: 0-4, K
- DH Hayden Senger: 0-4, 2 K
- RF Matt Winaker: 0-3, BB, K
- LF Antoine Duplantis: 0-3, K
- RHP Jose Butto: 2.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, L (1-4)
- LHP Nate Fisher: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K
- RHP Josh Hejka: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Michel Otanez: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (15-18)
POSTPONED (WEATHER)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (26-11)
Tampa 7, St. Lucie 3 (BOX)
St. Lucie’s offense managed more than the high-minors affiliates but lost anyway, falling to the Tampa Tarpons. Khalil Lee managed a hit and a walk but was caught stealing twice, while Alex Ramirez didn’t have a hit in two at bats after entering as a pinch hitter. On the mound, Dominic Hamel continued to underwhelm (not feeling so good about my bold prediction at this point). Levi David was even worse in relief, giving up three runs on three walks in less than an inning of work.
- LF Stanley Consuegra: 1-5, 3 K
- DH Omar De Los Santos: 1-4, R, 2 K, SB (21)
- CF Khalil Lee: 1-2, BB, 2 CS (3)
- SS William Lugo: 0-4, 2 K, E (4)
- RF Carlos Dominguez: 0-1, BB, K, CS (5)
- RF Alex Ramirez: 0-2
- 3B Justin Guerrera: 1-3, R, 2B, BB, K
- C Drake Osborn: 1-1, R, HR (3), RBI, 3 BB
- 1B Jack-Thomas Wold: 1-4, RBI
- 2B Albert Suarez: 0-4
- RHP Dominic Hamel: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- RHP Trey McLoughlin: 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Levi David: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 K, L (0-1)
- RHP Raimon Gomez: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Dylan Hall: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
Star of the Night
None
Goat of the Night
Jose Butto
