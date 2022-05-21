Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/21/22: Not what you want

*All results from games played on Friday, May 20, 2022

Buffalo 2, Syracuse 0 (BOX)

Two hits were all Syracuse could muster against Buffalo. Johneshwy Fargas made the most of his, stealing two bases, but that didn’t lead anywhere. In total, every starter except for Fargas and shortstop Tzu-Wei Lin struck out at least once, and the Mets put only five runners on in total. Don’t be alarmed by starter Thomas Szapucki being pulled after one inning, he’s as healthy as he ever is - most likely the Mets are attempting to keep him fresh for a potential major league promotion.

AKRON 4, BINGHAMTON 2 (BOX)

Back in the wrong way three of the Mets’ top prospects. Francisco Alvarez struck out three times, Ronny Mauricio struck out twice, and Brett Baty went hitless in a 4-2 loss. More relevant to the current Mets, Jose Butto struggled, failing to get out of the third inning while giving up six hits and three runs. All in all not a great day for Binghamton.

POSTPONED (WEATHER)

Tampa 7, St. Lucie 3 (BOX)

St. Lucie’s offense managed more than the high-minors affiliates but lost anyway, falling to the Tampa Tarpons. Khalil Lee managed a hit and a walk but was caught stealing twice, while Alex Ramirez didn’t have a hit in two at bats after entering as a pinch hitter. On the mound, Dominic Hamel continued to underwhelm (not feeling so good about my bold prediction at this point). Levi David was even worse in relief, giving up three runs on three walks in less than an inning of work.

Star of the Night

None

Goat of the Night

Jose Butto