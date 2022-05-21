Mets call up Reed, option Katoh, place Scherzer on IL

The Mets have announced several roster moves ahead of today’s doubleheader against the Rockies at Coors Field.

First and foremost, the club placed Max Scherzer on the IL, as the ace is expected to miss roughly 6-8 weeks with an oblique injury. Starling Marte, who was placed on the bereavement list on Tuesday following the passing of his grandmother, is back with the club. The club has also brought back reliever Jake Reed from Triple-A while optioning Gosuke Katoh to Triple-A. Adonis Medina will also serve as the 27th man for today’s doubleheader.

Reed earned his first victory of his major league career in his lone outing for the Mets this year, tossing two innings of hitless relief against the Cardinals in Game 1 of a doubleheader on May 17. In that outing, he struck out two and walked two, but did not yield any runs. He tossed 4.2 innings for New York last year after being claimed off waivers from the Rays, allowing two earned runs in that span. To make room, they sent Katoh down to Syracuse. The 27-year-old infielder has not made an appearance for the club since being claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays.

Lastly, Medina will re-join the club as the 27th man today. Medina has made three appearances for New York this year, tossing 6.1 innings without allowing an earned run.