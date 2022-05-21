Final Score: Rockies 11, Mets 3 - Serven Deadly Sins

The Mets could not sweep both ends of the doubleheader against the Rockies, losing the nightcap 11-3. Trevor Williams started for the Mets, going four innings and leaving in a 4-3 deficit. However, Adonis Medina and Chasen Shrieve combined for a sixth inning that was as ugly as the Mets have seen all season, and the Rockies never looked back.

As noted on the broadcast, both teams were playing ‘tired’ during the game, but the Mets looked considerably more exhausted than the Rockies did. Only two pitchers - Joely Rodriguez and Jake Reed - had clean appearances in the game.

The Mets could have been beaten simply by the bat of rookie Brian Serven, appearing in just his second big league game, who hit a pair of two-run home runs for his first two hits in the show. Good for you, Brian. Never do it against the Mets again.

Full recap to follow.