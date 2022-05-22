Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/22/22: That sucked

*All results from games played on Saturday, May 21, 2022

BUFFALO 12, SYRACUSE 11 / 11 (BOX)

With the Mets needing to fill multiple spots in the rotation, it would be the perfect time for veteran Mike Montgomery to maybe make some waves by pitching well and inserting his name into the conversation. Instead, well, he failed to get out of the first inning, allowing four runs while recording just a single out. More amazing though is the fact that Syracuse dug out of a seven-run hole by scoring two runs in the seventh and a whopping seven in the eighth. They coughed up their lead in the bottom of the eighth, tying the game at 9-9, but retook it in the top of the tenth…and then promptly gave it up again. A Cody Bohanek throwing error in the bottom of the eleventh finally put this 3:30 slog to bed.

BINGHAMTON 5, AKRON 4 /11 (BOX)

Down 4-0, a four-run third tied things up for the Rumble Ponies and the game stayed tied through regulation. In the eleventh inning, Jake Mangum bunted over the Binghamton ghost runner and Zach Ashford walked it off on a ground ball back up the middle.

HUDSON VALLEY 12, BROOKLYN 2 (BOX)

Daison Acosta struck out the first batter he faced, but it was all downhill from there. After allowing a run and subsequently loading up the bases, he was replaced by Colby Morris, who promptly gave up a grand slam. Down 5-0 before leadoff batter Rowdey Jordan had his first plate appearance- to his credit, he doubled- Brooklyn never had a chance. At least they scored and weren’t shut out, I guess.

SUSPENDED (DARKNESS)

The game was suspended in the top of the seventh with Tampa leading 4-0 due to a lighting issue at Steinbrenner Field.

Star of the Night

Jake Mangum

Goat of the Night

Mike Montgomery