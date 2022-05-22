Mets Morning News: Mets split doubleheader in Denver, agree to contract terms with Chris Bassitt

Meet the Mets

The Mets split a doubleheader with the Rockies in Denver, winning the day game 5-1 and getting blown out in the nightcap 11-3. Highlights in Game 1 included a two-run homer by Starling Marte in his first at-bat back from the bereavement list (the Mets saved the ball), a strong performance from Carlos Carrasco, and spotless relief pitching from the bullpen. Game 2 was a very different story on the pitching side, as Adonis Medina had his first poor outing as a Met and things ballooned from there. Game 2 may have been a bummer, but the Mets kept a streak alive where they have earned at least a split in all 19 of their doubleheaders over the past two years—the longest such streak in franchise history.

In their Game 1 win in Denver, the Mets held the Rockies to just one run, snapping a streak of 84 straight home games that Colorado scored two or more runs. It was the longest streak in NL history and the second longest streak in baseball since 1900.

“That’s something I always do when I hit a home run,” Starling Marte said after his emotional home run in Game 1 of today’s doubleheader. “That’s for my loved ones that are up there in heaven. Just hoping that they’re proud of me.”

The Mets and Chris Bassitt agreed to a one-year, $8.8 million contract, avoiding an arbitration hearing. The deal also includes a 2023 mutual option for $19 million.

Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News wrote about the Mets’ celebration of Eduardo Escobar reaching ten years in the big leagues.

In honor of Escobar’s achievement, his favorite restaurant Fogo de Chão donated $10,000 to the Eduardo Escobar Foundation.

Much has been written about Aaron Judge’s decision to bet on himself, turning down an extension offer from the Yankees. But he is not the only outfielder in New York who might cash in big in free agency; Brandon Nimmo is setting himself up for a nice payday as well in his walk year, writes Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Max Scherzer will rehab in Florida, where he lives.

Francisco Lindor’s struggles will always be put in the context of his salary, fair or not, writes David Lennon of Newsday.

Kumar Rocker and Scott Boras do not want to discuss the past when it comes to Rocker’s career.

Around the National League East

The Braves beat the Marlins 4-3, staving off a Marlins comeback in the ninth.

Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution wrote about how Max Fried might have unintentionally helped A.J. Minter locate his fastball much better.

The Marlins won their arbitration case against Pablo López. López will make $2.450 million in 2022; he had filed for $3 million.

The Phillies lost to the Dodgers 7-4, as a strong performance from Mookie Betts lifted LA to its seventh-straight win. This game was also Bryce Harper’s first game back in the lineup in five days after getting a PRP injection in his elbow.

Mason Strickland—14-year-old Phillies fan with hypoplastic left heart syndrome—got to meet his hero Bryce Harper.

The Nationals lost to the Brewers 5-1, as they were held in check by Brandon Woodruff and Andrew McCutchen had a big day at the plate.

Around Major League Baseball

In yesterday’s game between the White Sox and Yankees, Josh Donaldson said “What’s up, Jackie?” to Tim Anderson, which Anderson said was “disrespectful” and White Sox manger Tony La Russa said was “racist” and resulted in a benches-clearing incident between the two clubs. Donaldson insisted he has “joked around” with Anderson about it in the past and that the comment was meant to “diffuse” the situation, but it was clear that Anderson did not take Donaldson at his word on his intent and it’s probably ill-advised for fans to do so either, writes James Fegan of The Athletic.

The Yankees placed Chad Green on the injured list with a right elbow strain, which may require surgery to repair.

In other bad injury news for the Yankees, Luis Gil will need Tommy John surgery.

John Means and the Orioles avoided arbitration, agreeing to a two-year $5.925M deal.

Top prospect Adley Rutschman﻿ made his major league debut for the Orioles yesterday and recorded his first major league hit—a triple.

The Mariners signed Justin Upton to a one-year major league deal.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets made the historic trade for Mike Piazza on this date in 1998.