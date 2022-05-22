Final score: Mets 2, Rockies 0—Mile High series W

As has very often been the case thus far this year, the Mets won a series, this time taking two of three games from the Rockies as they won 2-0 in Colorado this afternoon.

Taijuan Walker was excellent in the start, as were the Mets’ defenders, with Luis Guillorme in particular making some top notch plays in support of Walker. In total, Walker threw seven scoreless innings, struck out six, walked two, and gave up just five hits. The Mets’ bullpen—a trio of Adam Ottavino, Joely Rodríguez, and Edwin Díaz—backed him up with two scoreless innings of their own. And Díaz looked dominant, which has been the case in the vast majority of his appearances this year.

The Mets scored both of their runs in the sixth inning, as Francisco Lindor drove in a run with a single before scoring later in the inning himself on a Pete Alonso ground out.