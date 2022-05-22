Join Amazin’ Avenue as a writer

Amazin’ Avenue is looking to add one or more writers to its staff, and we strongly encourage Mets fans of all backgrounds to apply to join our crew. It’s been a while since we’ve added any new writers, but we’re excited to have the opportunity to do so now. If you’re a Mets fan and enjoy writing, we’d love to hear from you. If you’re interested, fill out this form.

Generally speaking, we’re looking for people who would like to write news posts, recaps, and the occasional editorial or analytical piece. To be up front, the budget that is available doesn’t make this anywhere near a full-time job, but any new writer we bring in will get paid something for their work. If that still sounds of interest to you, please head on over to that form and complete it. And here’s one last giant link to the form if you’re so inclined: