From Complex To Queens, Episode 169: College Pitching Prospect Update

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

In honor of Lou Gehrig becoming the first player with three three-homer games, Lukas, Ken, and Thomas debate three homer games in Met history in Promote, Extend, Trade.

Next, Lukas, Ken, and Thomas give updates on their Way-Too-Early Draft Special players of interest. We debate some draft philosophies, lament our inability to pierce the veil of the Mets’ front office’s thinking, do a Brady House update, and reinforce our group’s fondness for polished college outfielders. Here’s hoping Gavin Cross falls to 11.

After, the guys review how the Syracuse Mets, Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Brooklyn Cyclones, and St. Lucie Mets did this past week. Spoiler alert, it wasn’t great.

Finally. we discuss the pool of college pitchers the Mets drafted in rounds 4-10 last year. Mike Vasil and Carson Seymour are moving on up. Levi David and Dominic Hamel, not so much.

