Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/22/22: Bizarro World Mets

*All results from games played on Sunday, May 22, 2022

POSTPONED (RAIN)

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets optioned RHP Adonis Medina to Syracuse Mets.

AKRON 9, BINGHAMTON 6 (BOX)

A Ronny Mauricio two-run homer gave the Rumble Ponies a quick 2-0 lead, but Jesus Vargas gave both runs back up and then some in the top of the second, allowing three runs. Both teams kept tacking on, but in the end, Binghamton couldn’t catch up.

GAME ONE

BROOKLYN 5, HUDSON VALLEY 4 (BOX)

Man, it was a hot one. Like seven inches from the midday sun. Shervyen Newton put Brooklyn on the board with a solo homer in the first and the Cyclones never looked back. The ball was flying out of the ballpark, as Jose Peroza and Jaylen Palmer added to the homer party. Up 5-0, Junior Santos allowed a pair of runs in his last inning of work and Justin Courtney two in his time on the mound, but all’s well that ends well and the ‘Clones came out on top.

GAME TWO

BROOKLYN 3, HUDSON VALLEY 1 / 7 (BOX)

Game Two was a makeup from Friday night’s rain postponement. Nolan Clenney and Blas Castano both put up zero after zero, and both had hiccups in the fourth. With the game tied at 1-1 in the fifth, Jaylen Palmer hit his second homer of the day to give Brooklyn the lead that Hunter Parsons would protect in the sixth and seventh.

GAME ONE

TAMPA 5, ST. LUCIE 0 (BOX)

Gameplay resumed from Saturday’s suspended game in the top of the seventh with Tampa leading 4-0 thanks to two RBI apiece from outfielders Raimfer Salinas and Jasson Dominguez. Tampa scored one more run in the eighth, and St. Lucie went down 1-2-3. Honestly, this one probably could’ve been called on Saturday night.

GAME TWO

TAMPA 6, ST. LUCIE 2 (BOX)

St. Lucie losing once in a day is rare enough, but twice!? Inconceivable! St. Lucie took the initial lead on a wild pitch that Alex Ramirez was able to score on, but Josh Corneilly gave up three in the fifth to put St. Lucie in a hole. Dylan Hall and Daniel Juarez combined to allow three more, while the Mets were only able to muster one run in response, a Ramirez RBI single.

Star of the Night

Jaylen Palmer

Goat of the Night

Jesus Vargas