Mets Morning News: Silenced

Meet the Mets

One day after snapping the Rockies’ 84-game streak of scoring two or more runs at home, Taijuan Walker and the Mets ended the Rockies’ 116-game scoring streak at home in a 5-0 victory in the series finale.

No matter how long it takes, Eduardo Escobar is saving his 10-year celebratory champagne for the Mets’ next World Series win.

With deGrom, Scherzer, and Megill no longer on the active roster, it is David Peterson’s time to play hero.

David Peterson and Chris Bassitt will take the first two games in San Francisco, but game three’s starter is yet to be determined.

Joey Cora missed Sunday’s game to deal with personal matters and will most likely miss the San Francisco trip with Glenn Sherlock taking over coaching duties.

Before he entered Sunday’s game, Joely Rodriguez enjoyed a nice afternoon sitting session in the Fernando Rodney area of Coors Field’s foliage.

Around the National League East

Thanks to Max Muncy forgetting how the sport of baseball is played, the Phillies were able to chase the Dodgers out of town with a 5-4 victory.

Sandy Alcantara pitched nine innings and allowed zero earned runs, but some iffy defense led to a closer-than-you’d-like 4-3 victory for the Marlins over the Braves.

The Washington Nationals smacked around Freddy Peralta and the Brewers for six runs in the fourth inning on their way to an 8-2 win in the series finale in Milwaukee.

Stephen Strasburg will kick off his rehab tomorrow with low-A Fredericksburg while Joe Ross will start with AA Harrisburg.

Around Major League Baseball

Liam Hendriks used his gentle, Australian diction to give his thoughts on the Josh Donaldson-Tim Anderson situation.

To give his final thoughts on the matter, Tim Anderson hit a three-run homer to take down the Yankees on Sunday Night Baseball.

While Sean Doolittle tries to smell his best on dinner dates, Salvador Perez, Francisco Lindor, and others prefer to give the umpires a surprisingly aromatic treat when they’re on the diamond.

Yadier Molina tied Albert Pujols on the all-time Cardinals ERA leaderboard (min. 1 IP) with a 36.00 ERA in his first ever inning.

Out for a few months with shoulder soreness, Blake Treinen signed an extension with the Dodgers that picks up his $8M option for next season and includes a conditional deal for 2024.

In his return to Canada, Joey Votto kept his promise and delivered a home run into the second deck.

Steven Matz lasted only four pitches in Sunday’s contest before leaving with shoulder soreness.

He’s still deciding which doctor to go to, but Chad Green is definitely undergoing Tommy John Surgery at some point in the near future.

Depending on his performance post-suspension, Matt Harvey might be in the Orioles’ rotation during the back end of this season.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1998, Mike Piazza made his New York Mets debut.