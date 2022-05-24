Meet the Mets

The Mets put up 13 runs last night as they bashed the Giants 13-3. In the victory, David Peterson tossed six innings of two-run ball, Pete Alonso hit another home, and Francisco Lindor collected his 500th career run batted in. It was also Buck Showalter’s birthday, so this was a nice gift for him. David Wright was also there and signing autographs for fans.

Jake Reed was sent down to make room on the roster for yesterday’s starter.

With Joey Cora away from the club to address a family matter, Glenn Sherlock is serving as third base coach and Dick Scott has returned to the club to act as bench coach in the interim.

Given his recent success at the plate and in the field, Tim Healey argued that Luis Guillorme has earned a more frequent role with the Mets.

Original Met Joe Pignatano has passed away at the age of 92. He played for the Mets in 1962 and also served as the club’s bullpen coach from 1968 until 1981.

Now is the perfect time for Thomas Szapucki to cement himself in the team’s future plans, according to Danny Abriano.

Tylor Megill played long toss and it went well, which brings him one step closer to a return. He will need at least one rehab start, according to Buck Showalter.

Could Aaron Judge be a Met one day? One MLB Insider seems to think they will be one of his suitors.

Around the National League East

Phillies president Dave Dombrowski acknoweldged that the club needs to be better as they sit under .500 a quarter of the way into the 2022 season, though he isn’t panicking yet.

Philadelphia went on to defeat the Braves 7-3.

In the loss, Tucker Davidson had a rough outing for Atlanta.

The Nationals were routed 10-1 by the Dodgers.

Around Major League Baseball

Check out MLB Pipeline’s updated Top 100 prospects.

CBS shared their updated Power Rankings.

R.J. Anderson graded all MLB 30 teams through 40 games.

Daryn Perry provided his latest MLB Star Power Index.

FiveThirtyEight examined five breakthrough stars that are most likely for real.

Weill Leitch looked at eight teams with deceiving records.

Tyler Kepner paid tribute to Roger Angell, calling the writer “the best there ever was”.

Trevor Bauer’s hearing began yesterday as he appeals his 324-game suspension.

Josh Donaldson was suspended for one game and fined after his ‘disrespectful’ taunt of Tim Anderson, which showed ‘poor judgement’. Also, he tested positive for COVID-19 and is symptomatic.

Steven Matz exited his last start after just four pitches. Now, the left-hander has landed on the injured list with a left shoulder impingement. The Cardinals also placed Dylan Carlson on the IL with a left hamstring strain and optioned Angel Rondón to Triple-A.

St. Louis also learned that Alex Reyes will require surgery to address the pain in his throwing shoulder and will likely miss the remainder of the 2022 season.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta is facing a ‘lengthy absence’ following a right shoulder injury.

Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu has resigned following a corruption probe related to his role in the Anaheim Stadium land sale.

Did you know that every MLB rosin bag comes from the same San Francisco craftsman’s workshop? Well, they do.

Yoshi Tsutsugo drove home Ke’Bryan Hayes with two out in the eighth to give the Pirates a 2-1 win over the Rockies.

The Cubs defeated the Reds 7-4.

Despite two more Aaron Judge home runs, the Orioles beat the Yankees 6-4.

Gio Urshela provided a walk-off single to help the Twins toppled the Tigers 5-4.

Paul Goldschmidt’s walk-off Grand Slam propelled the Cardinals over the Blue Jays 7-3 in ten innings.

The Cleveland Guardians reigned in the red-hot Astros 6-1.

The Diamondbacks rocked the Royals 9-5.

The Mariners held off the Athletics 7-6.

The Padres put up a run in the tenth to walk off Milwaukee 3-2.

This Date In Mets History

Tom Seaver and the Mets won a marathon game against Tommy John and the Dodgers in L.A. on this date in 1973. The game went 19 innings, lasted 5 hours and 43 minutes, and resulted in a 7-3 victory for the Amazins.