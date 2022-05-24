Final score: Mets 13, Giants 3—Peterson the Giants Slayer

The Mets started their series against the Giants on the right foot, securing a win in San Francisco. They drove in 13 runs against the Giants, with a Francisco Lindor two-run ground rule double and a three-run Pete Alonso blast powering a big third inning for the Mets. A J.D. Davis double tacked on another run in the sixth, a pair of back-to-back home runs from Jeff McNeil and Mark Canha and a RBI double from Patrick Mazeika broke the game wide open for the Mets. In the ninth Escobar hit a two-run double off Luis González and Davis hit a ball past the infield for a RBI single.

David Peterson was the starter for the Mets, and he had another stellar outing, going six innings, allowing just three hits, two runs, and striking out six while giving up just one walk. Colin Holderman, despite pitching most of his first inning with a bloody thumb, threw two scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out two. Chasen Shreve, despite getting into some trouble by allowing the first two batters to reach base, got out of the inning allowing just one run and securing the win in the first game of the series in San Francisco.