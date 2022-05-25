Final score: Giants 13, Mets 12 - Craziest game of the year

In a game that defied any semblance of logic, baseball or otherwise, the Mets fell to the Giants 13-12 in walkoff fashion. Down six, the Mets rallied to take the lead with a seven run eighth, blew that lead, re-took the lead in the ninth, then lost in walkoff fashion. Joc Pederson had three home runs and eight RBI, the two teams combined for thirty-seven (37) hits, and literally nothing that happened in the final two innings made any amount of sense.

To summarize this game in a mere two paragraphs for a final score post at two in the morning eastern time is akin to making a horse drink, dividing by zero, or finding a Met fan who doesn’t hate the team on some level. Here are a few relevant tidbits; Chris Bassitt was bad and didn’t get out of the fifth; Francisco Lindor finished a double shy of the cycle and drove in six; Dominic Smith tripled; Buck Showalter made a managerial decision that quite possibly cost the Mets the game. If you want a narrative structure that tries to connect those ideas in some sort of coherent way, you’ll have to wait for the full recap.

Somehow, the Mets and Giants will have to pick their collective jaws off the field and play another game tomorrow afternoon. Thomas Szapucki is set to start for the Mets, with Jakob Junis going for San Francisco. Let’s all just pray that game is slightly more comprehensible.