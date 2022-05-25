Meet the Mets

If you were sleeping, the Mets played one of the craziest games of baseball in recent memory. Down 8-2, the Mets clawed their way back in the late innings, including a seven run 8th inning to take the lead twice, only to have Edwin Diaz blow a save in the bottom of the ninth, as the Mets lost the game 13-12. The rubber match of the three-game series will be this afternoon as the Mets look to avoid losing their second series of the season.

Jacob deGrom was at Citi Field on Tuesday long tossing up to 100 feet. It’s possible deGrom could throw from a mound this weekend during a bullpen session.

As deGrom continues to progress, the Mets have opted to move his rehab to New York.

Tylor Megill is also long tossing and is a little bit closer to throwing a bullpen pitching coach Jeremy Hefner said.

The Mets game against the Angels on June 12 has been moved to ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball.

Trevor May tweeted that his rehab is going well and he will undergo imaging soon to see if he’s able to start ramping up his throwing.

Johan Santana is looking forward to celebrating the 10 year anniversary of his no-hitter at Citi Field next Tuesday.

Lindsay Zoladz explores how she became a Mets fan while growing up in Phillies territory.

Around the National League East

The Phillies and Zach Eflin reached an agreement on a contract to avoid arbitration.

Then, in their game against the Braves, the Phillies staged a late inning comeback, only to lose on a Wilson Contreras walk-off hit in the ninth inning.

In an interstate battle, Pablo Lopez allowed four runs as the Marlins fell to the Rays 4-0.

The Nationals lost to the Dodgers for the second straight night, 9-4.

Around Major League Baseball

Joel Sherman writes that Josh Donaldson should have learned his lesson by now while Tim Anderson says he wants no part of a friendship with Donaldson.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is still awaiting clearance to be able to swing a bat.

The Yankees placed Aroldis Chapman on the IL while Giancarlo Stanton left Tuesday’s game with calf tightness.

The Blue Jays bats finally came alive last night as they beat the Cardinals 8-1.

Logan Webb has vowed to fight against fentanyl addiction after a family tragedy.

