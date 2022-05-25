Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/25/22: Binghamton wins in extras

*All results from games played on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

ROCHESTER 5, SYRACUSE 4 (BOX)

The Syracuse Mets fell behind in the top of the third inning of last night’s game against the Rochester Red Wings, Rob Zastryzny gave up a grand slam. Syracuse got on the board in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single from Daniel Palka to cut the Rochester lead to 4-1. Antonio Santos gave up a solo shot in the top of the eighth, and Syracuse headed into the bottom of the eighth down four runs. The Mets rallied for a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth, and another in the ninth on a solo homer from Nick Dini, but ultimately were unable to complete the comeback and lost 5-4.

ROSTER ALERT: The Syracuse Mets have activated right-handed pitcher Yennsy Diaz.

ROSTER ALERT: The Syracuse Mets have activated right fielder Carlos Rincon from the 7-day injured list.

BINGHAMTON 4, READING 3 / 10 INNINGS (BOX)

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies scored first in last night’s game against the Reading Fightin Phils, when Hayden Senger hit his second homer of the year, and added a run in the top of the sixth on a solo homer from Luke Ritter. Alec Kisena gave up three runs in the bottom half of the inning, and the game headed to the late innings tied. The game remained tied at 1-1 until the top of the tenth inning, when Wyatt Young drove in what proved to be the winning run on a sacrifice fly. Bryce Montas de Oca kept Reading off the board in the ninth, and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies held on to defeat the Reading Fightin Phils 4-3.

NO GAME (RAIN)

DUNEDIN 6, ST. LUCIE 2 (BOX)

The St. Lucie Mets scratched across a run in the top of the second inning of last night’s game against the Dunedin Blue Jays to take an early lead. Dunedin tied the game in the bottom of the fourth, and took the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Down 4-1 in the top of the sixth inning, the Mets scored on an RBI single from William Lugo. The Dunedin Blue Jays added a run in the bottom of the seventh, and another in the bottom of the eighth, and ultimately defeated the St. Lucie Mets 6-2.

Star of the Night

Luke Ritter

Goat of the Night

Alec Kisena