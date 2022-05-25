Final Score: Giants 9, Mets 3 - Szapuck on this

The Giants continued their mojo from the bottom of the ninth last night and smacked around the Mets, 9-3 to give the Mets their second series loss of the season and broke their ‘win after a loss’ streak at 14.

This was an ugly game from jump, as Thomas Szapucki simply did not have it today. Szapucki gave up nine runs over an inning and a third, including four home runs (two to Evan Longoria, one to Joc Pederson, and one to Mike Yastzremski). The game seemed over quite early which, as last night’s game told us, isn’t always accurate.

That said, this time it was accurate. The Mets did not have much offensively today, as they were held in check by Jakob Junis. The game could’ve been even uglier, but Trevor Williams tossed three and two-thirds innings of scoreless relief and gave the Mets a chance to come back.

The scariest moment of the game was when Jeff McNeil slammed into the left-field wall with his leg and head making a catch when already down by eight runs. It wasn’t the wisest move, but it looks like McNeil is ok.

