Thomas Szapucki got called up to start the series finale against the Giants and it did not go well to say the least. He did not make it through the second inning and was charged with nine runs before exiting. The good news for the Mets is Francisco Lindor stayed hot with another two hits including a home run. The bad news is that to add injury to insult Jeff McNeil had to leave the game after crashing into the wall to make a catch.

After going through a bit of a slump, Francisco Lindor has officially broken out of it and driving the offense once again.

Jeff McNeil is day-to-day with a knee contusion after he crashed into a wall making a catch but he has no regrets about making the play.

Despite dropping the series to the Giants the Mets showed once again that they are in every game and won’t go away quietly.

The Mets acquired outfielder Daniel Johnson from Cleveland in exchange for cash.

Around the National League East

The Braves’ offense carried them to an 8-4 win over the Phillies.

The Marlins fell into a hole early against Tampa Bay and couldn’t recover in their 5-4 loss to the Rays.

The Phillies defense reared its ugly head yet again in the loss to Atlanta.

The Nationals avoided a sweep against the Dodgers with a 1-0 win.

Joe Ross had to be pulled from a rehab start after experiencing tightness in his right elbow.

Around Major League Baseball

Colorado outfielder Kris Bryant landed back on the injured list with a back strain.

Rays pitcher Brooks Raley’s hometown is Uvalde, Texas and he was left shaken by the mass shooting of elementary school students in the same building he attended class.

Reds star Joey Votto’s thoughts also went beyond baseball and offered his condolences to the victims of the shootings in both Buffalo and Uvalde.

The Anaheim City Council voted to halt the sale of Angel Stadium which could lead to a long legal battle between Arte Moreno and the city.

The Yankees will have a tough test coming up after their team has been beset with injuries.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2011 the Wilpons nearly sold the Mets to hedge fund manager David Einhorn for the price of $200 million. The price has gone a bit since then.