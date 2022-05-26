Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), Episode 96: The Shallow End of Pitching Depth

Welcome to Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), the new/old favorite from Amazin’ Avenue editors Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore.

The Mets finished up their road trip in less than stellar fashion, but Chris and Brian try not to panic and realize that the team is still in the catbird seat in the NL East. We also discuss Chris Bassitt’s new deal and the state of the Mets’ starting pitching

Chris’s Music Pick:

Dry Cleaning - New Long Leg

Brian’s Music Pick:

Dave King Trucking Company - Good Old Light

