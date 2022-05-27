This Week in Mets Quotes: Marte on his emotional home run, Johan on his return to NY

Your 2022 New York Mets: We just come ready to play every day.

“We just come ready to play every day. [Saturday] was a really long day. For the guys to show up and play really good defense and get the timely hits and runs that we needed just says a lot about us.” -Taijuan Walker [MLB]

“Nobody cares about the past, When we show up tomorrow in San Francisco, nobody cares about what we did today. Enjoy today, celebrate it, have fun — happy flight. Once you get to San Francisco, turn the page. That’s kind of how we’ve been doing it every single day.” -Francisco Lindor [MLB]

Starling Marte on his emotional first pitch Home Run after coming back from the Bereavement List.

“[My grandmother] would always support me. She would always give me this prayer to say right before a game, and that’s what I remembered most today in a situation like that.” -Starling Marte [MLB]

Buck Showalter on Starling Marte’s Home Run,

“We all just kind of looked at each other and went, ‘Really?’ You can’t make that stuff up.” -Buck Showalter [MLB]

Carlos Carrasco on Starling Marte’s Home Run.

“[Marte’s] having a hard time. But he played so nice today. I’m so happy. I’m really happy for him that he got that homer in the first inning. … That moment was really special for him.” -Carlos Carrasco [MLB]

There are more important things in life than baseball.

“It was emotional. I’m glad I had glasses on. I’m not kidding you. Regardless of the season and the games — win, lose or draw — if you don’t take that in, you need to check your pulse.” -Buck Showalter [MLB]

With apologies to Lucas Duda, we’ve come a long way since Jason Philips was our starting 1st Baseman.

“To do it consistently is hard, when everybody knows what you’re capable of and you’re still doing it. Pete loves to play. He likes competing. He’s a consistent personality every day.” -Buck Showalter [MLB]

Love that a 27 year old can have a ‘vintage’ version of themselves.

“It doesn’t surprise us at all what Pete’s doing. It’s cool, vintage Pete and he’s getting locked in, as well, so it’s going to be fun to watch him get things going.” -J.D. Davis [MLB]

Congratulations to Eduardo Escobar on reaching 10 years of ML service time.

“I feel really happy because this is a dream that every player wants to reach. But once you do things the right way and you are humble and you treat the game right, you are able to get what you want out of it. -Eduardo Escobar [New York Post]

As to if Escobar plans on drinking the champagne the Mets gave him to recognize his acheivement.

“I’ll drink it once we become champions.” -Eduardo Escobar on [ESPN]

TL;DR Chris Bassitt is happy with his new contract.

“I’m happy that it’s not going to be a distraction for anybody. That’s the biggest thing for me. … I didn’t want to go to trial. I liked everyone here. I think we have a great relationship here. Why even remotely try to mess with that?” -Chris Bassitt [MLB]

“A lot of people are short-term thinking right now this year. We have such a special group that I don’t really want to be a distraction and hurt that in any way. If something happens, it happens. If something does happen, I’m really happy about that. I love it here, love everyone here so far. Yeah, I would love to stay here long term, but I’m so focused right now on just this year and what this team needs right now that it’s hard to think about ’23, ’24, however many years.” -Chris Bassitt [MLB]

'Be Yourself, self, self, self'

“I have a lot of great people in my corner, including former teammates, former coaches that all just basically said, ‘You be yourself, and everything’s going to work out in New York, I promise you.’ I came here and I’ve been myself, and everything’s worked out. I’m happy to be here. I’m grateful to be here. But at the same time, I’m trying to do the best I can for everybody to get through this. Obviously, losing Jake, losing Max, it puts a lot more pressure on everybody else.” -Chris Bassitt [MLB]

Really impressed with how Peterson has dealt with the constant call up/send downs this year.

“I’ve always had confidence in my stuff and my ability, but you go through things. Last year I did a lot of learning and there were some highs and lows, but I felt like I came into a position in spring training where I have learned a lot from last year and was healthy from the injury … just keep building off of that.” -David Peterson [New York Post]

Never short for words, Buck Showalter was asked if a win was a good gift to celebrate his 66th birthday.

“Yes.” -Buck Showalter [New York Post]

Thank You Johan.

“To be recognized now after so many years, it’s very special,” Santana said. “It will be my first time in New York after so many years. I never had a chance to go back. Now I have an opportunity to go back and it means a lot.” -Johan Santana [New York Post]

“Terry is a friend, and going back in time when everything happened he thought it was all his fault, because of my shoulder, but it’s not. This is baseball and that is how baseball is and how sports are: You are going to have surgeries, you are going to get injuries and to have Terry, it’s always good, it’s great because he is part of what we did and he’s a great person. Not just a manager, but a person. Not just to me but the whole team and I really appreciate that.” -Johan Santana [New York Post]

“I had an opportunity to do something very special and to achieve something that I had never done before. Up to that point it was not done for the team, so I had an opportunity to do something very special and I don’t regret anything I did on the field. I just happened to have an opportunity to do something special and we went for it.” -Johan Santana [New York Post]

Mets Tweet of the Week

I know I’ve been MIA. But I thought I’d update:



I’m crushing rehab. my body feels like it’s moving better, and is stronger, than it’s been in a minute. The arm feels way better and we’re quickly approaching imaging to see if we’re good to ramp up. Can’t wait to contribute — Trevor “IamTrevorMay” May (@IamTrevorMay) May 24, 2022

AA Quote of the Week

“The Mets have the best OF in baseball and a top 5 offense and SNY wonders whether they should trade for JD Martinez lol” -oleosmirf

SiteBot FacePalm of the Week

“what an absolute disaster of a loss in every way. hard to see any way we avoid a real bad stretch now. and we just kickstarted the fucking giants’ 100+ win campaign now” -Syndergaard’s Lunch