Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, a show by the women of Amazin’ Avenue where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we begin by discussing the blow to the Mets’ rotation in the loss of Max Scherzer for 6-8 weeks. We talk about how they can weather the storm (which probably won’t involve more starts from Thomas Szapucki) and how Tuesday’s loss was encouraging, even if it was infuriating.

Next, we talk about Josh Donaldson’s racist remarks toward Tim Anderson. We encourage you to listen to the words of Bradford William Davis on this issue.

For all the flack we gave the Yankees that chose to defend Donaldson (which was far from a unanimous sentiment), we gave the organization credit for partnering with the Rays to acknowledge the tragedy in Texas this week by tweeting out factoids about the gun violence epidemic in America during last night’s game. Sports have always been political and we applaud the Rays and Yankees for using their platforms for good.

Finally, we wrap things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

