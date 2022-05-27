Mets Morning News: A much needed day of rest

Meet the Mets

The Mets did not play yesterday, but have no fear! They are scheduled to play tonight against the Phillies at 7:10, where Carlos Carrasco will face off against Bailey Falter.

The last series was a bit of a letdown for the Mets, but there are many reasons why fans should still feel confident about this team going forward, writes Anthony DiComo

Both Daryl Strawberry and Doc Gooden have agreed to attend Old Timers Day on August 27th at Citi Field. Doc has agreed to pitch, though Straw will have to sit out the game due to back and knee issues.

Colin Holderman has emerged as a potential late-inning option.

Around the National League East

The Nationals beat the Rockies 7-3 yesterday in D.C., giving Patrick Corbin his first win of the season.

Sean Doolittle reached his tenth year of MLB service yesterday. Congrats!

Aaron Nola pitched 8.1 stellar innings as the Phillies beat the Braves 4-1 yesterday in Cobb County.

After yesterday’s proceedings, the Mets remain in first place with a 7.5 game lead over the Braves and Phillies in the division.

Around Major League Baseball

MLB will allow teams to carry 14 pitchers on their rosters until June 20th. A limit of 13 pitchers was set to apply first on May 2nd and then on May 30th before being pushed back once again.

The Dodgers will retire Gil Hodges’ number 14 before their June 4th game against the Mets.

The Yankees signed Matt Carpenter, who will join the major league roster as soon as he arrives to New York.

Josh Donaldson released a statement apologizing to Tim Anderson and Jackie Robinson’s family for his remarks aimed at Anderson.

For his part, Anderson revealed some enlightening info about Donaldson in a discussion with Bomani Jones.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Brian and Chris wallow, but not for too long, on the latest episode of Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Podcast).

This Date in Mets History

Happy birthday Terry Collins! Tom Hallion famously didn’t gave him a shot a day after his 67th birthday, but Collins turns 73 today.