Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/27/22: The Jake Mangum and Francisco Álvarez Power Hour

*All results from games played on Wednesday, May 26, 2022

ROCHESTER 9, SYRACUSE 7 (BOX)

Another day, another Syracuse loss. However, this loss at least had some positives from a developmental standpoint.

Jake Mangum stayed hot, going 4-5 out of the lead off spot. Khalil Lee returned from his St. Lucie excursion recently, and hit a two run home run, stole a base, and maybe most importantly, did not strike out. Mark Vientos continued his hot month, and Eric Orze pitched a perfect 1.2 innings, something he simply did not do in the early portion of the season.

The loss is saddled, really, veteran Alex Caludio, who had an outing to forget. He entered the game to protect a 5-4 lead in the eighth inning, and promptly recorded one out and surrendered five runs on six hits before getting pulled.

BINGHAMTON 6, READING 4 (BOX)

Francisco Álvarez was incredible in the rare win for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. He scored the first run of the game, scoring on a Ronny Mauricio single after he doubled in the first inning. He added solo home runs in the third and fifth innings, making the score 3-0 and 4-0 respectively. Reading rallied against Jose Butto spoiling four shutout innings by scoring three in the fifth, making it 4-3. They eventually tied it in the seventh on a hit by pitch by Trey Cobb. A scoreless eighth for both sides led us to the ninth, knotted up at four apiece.

Fargas led off the frame with a walk, and scampered to second on a Quinn Brodey ground out. Jeremy Vasquez promptly singled him home, making it 5-4, and moved to second on the throw. Zach Ashford rewarded the heads up base running but singling Vasquez home, making the score 6-4, the eventual final. The hard throwing Michel Otañez struck out two in the bottom of the ninth, working around a two out walk to secure the save.

BOWLING GREEN 5, BROOKLYN 1 (BOX)

Brooklyn had a frustrating night at the ballpark. They tallied eight hits, with everyone but Branden Fryman and Nic Gaddis getting one, but they could only scratch across one run — by way of a Shervyen Newton line drive single. They left a whopping 11 men on base, as they simply could not get a clutch hit when they needed one.

ST. LUCIE 7, DUNEDIN 4 (BOX)

St. Lucie did all their damage in the first four innings, with Jack-Thomas Wold starting off the scoring by way of an RBI ground out in the first. Alex Ramirez tacked on one with a sacrifice fly in the second, and two more runs scored on a throwing error. Raul Beracierta tacked on two more with a two run bomb in the third. Omar De Los Santos added the seventh and final run in the fourth, by way of a sacrifice fly.

Dominic Hamel got the start and was uneven. He struck out nine in 5.1 innings, surrendering only four hits and walking just one in the process. However, he surrendered four runs, all of them on two separate home runs by Gabriel Martinez — a solo shot and a three run homer. The bullpen stopped the bleeding, however, and did not surrender a hit for the rest of the game.

Star(s) of the Night

Jake Mangum and Francisco Álvarez

Goat of the Night

Alex Claudio