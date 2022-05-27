Travis Jankowski out 6-8 weeks with a fractured finger

Yet another Met has been bitten by the injury bug. Mets outfielder Travis Jankowski underwent surgery today to repair a left 4th metacarpal fracture. He’s been placed on the ten-day injured list retroactive to May 26. According to Buck Showalter, he suffered the fracture while making a diving catch during Wednesday’s game against the Giants. The expected recovery time for the injury is six to eight weeks, the Mets say.

The Mets have also made a couple of roster moves ahead of tonight’s series opener against the Phillies. They have optioned Thomas Szapucki to Triple-A Syracuse. To fill the roster spots vacated by Szapucki and the injured Jankowski, the Mets have recalled Stephen Nogosek and Yoan López from Triple-A.

López was served a three-game suspension earlier this month for a pitch he threw inside to Kyle Schwarber that MLB deemed intentional. That suspension was appealed down to one game, which he will serve tonight.