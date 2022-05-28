Meet the Mets

The Mets got off to a big early lead in their series opener against the Phillies last night thanks in part to four RBIs off the bat of Pete Alonso—two via his twelfth homer of the season. A six-run sixth inning by the Phillies got them back into the game (and ruined Carlos Carrasco’s overall line for the night), but the Mets bullpen subsequently shut them down for the final three innings to secure an 8-6 victory.

The Mets will be without backup outfielder and pinch runner Travis Jankowski for a while, as he has been placed on the injured list after undergoing surgery to repair a left 4th metacarpal fracture.

The Mets have a few different options for who they could call him to replace Jankowski.

Pete Alonso is playing like an MVP candidate right now.

Buck Showalter has been impressed with the chemistry of his squad this year.

Jacob deGrom made an exciting appearance at Citi Field yesterday.

The Mets will have a brutal schedule in June, so it is important that they capitalize on this homestand while playing NL East rivals.

Chris Bassitt is slowly getting accustomed to the use of the PitchCom technology.

The Mets will honor longtime radio man Ed Coleman before today’s game.

Around the National League East

A clutch double off the bench from Ronald Acuña Jr. sparked a three-run inning for the Braves in the seventh to allow them to take the lead over the Marlins, and they would hold on for a 6-4 victory against their division rivals.

The Nationals’ series opener against the Rockies was postponed due to rain, and a doubleheader is now scheduled for today.

Sean Doolittle called for more action from lawmakers in an emotional interview following the Uvalde school shooting this week.

Phillies minor leaguers have criticized the organization for not following suit with other major league organizations and securing apartment lodging for their players.

Around Major League Baseball

Giants manager Gabe Kapler criticized the state of the country and said that moving forward he would not take part in the pre-game national anthem in the wake of the massacre in Texas.

Reds outfielder Tommy Pham slapped Giants outfielder Joc Pederson in a pre-game altercation over fantasy football (yes, really).

The Rockies unveiled their City Connect uniforms, which will be on display June 4th against the Braves.

Where do those Rockies uniforms rank amongst all the City Connect jerseys that have been released thus far?

With the season about a fourth of the way complete, Jayson Stark of The Athletic provided some primary takeaways.

Matt Carpenter brings years of MLB experience to his new home in the Bronx, but more importantly: he brings a sweet mustache.

Each MLB team has at least one pitcher who is quietly dominating this year.

Former Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez has been suspended for 80 games after testing positive for an illegal substance.

This Date in Mets History

Orlando “El Duque” Hernandez made his debut as a New York Met on this date in 2006.