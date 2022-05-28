Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/28/22: Good Joe, bad Joe

*All results from games played on Friday, May 27, 2022

ROCHESTER 7, SYRACUSE 2 (BOX)

Syracuse hung in there for the majority of this game, rallying back from an early deficit to tie the game in the fourth, but Rochester scored in each of the final four frames to win this one going away. Mark Vientos continued his recent hot hitting with a home run, though he also struck out twice, and Jake Mangum had his first rough day in Triple-A with a hitless night. No one else on either side of the ball had a particularly noteworthy performance.

Roster Alert: Syracuse Mets sent RHP Dedniel Nunez on a rehab assignment to St. Lucie Mets.

BINGHAMTON 6, READING 4 (BOX)

The Rumble Ponies won this one in dramatic fashion, rallying back from two runs down with six runs in the final three frames. Carlos Cortes got things going with a solo home run in the seventh, and Francisco Alvarez followed with his own solo shot in the eighth. A based loaded triple from Zach Ashford put the Rumble Ponies ahead for the first time in the top of the ninth, and Bryce Montas de Oca was able to hang on to the win despite giving up a run.

BROOKLYN 20, BOWLING GREEN (BOX)

Wow, that was crazy. Brooklyn rallied off ten runs by the fifth, then added another ten runs in the sixth inning to absolutely blast the Bowling Green Hot Rods out of the water. Five different Cyclones homered, every starter had one hit, and all but two had at least two hits. Joe Suozzi had perhaps the most impressive day, tallying a home run, a pair of singles, and a steal, but Jose Peroza has a case with his own four-hit, three-RBI day. Daison Acosta was bad in his four inning start, though he suffered from some poor BABIP luck. Twenty runs will cover up a lot of that though.

DUNEDIN 5, ST. LUCIE 1 (BOX)

Joel Diaz’s stateside debut didn’t exactly go according to plan, as the lanky 18-year-old righty allowed four runs in four innings and took the loss. Looking deeper, his performance was a mixed bag - he settled in after a rough start, threw hard, and induced a couple whiffs on both his curveball and 4-seam. On the other hand, his spin rates were relatively pedestrian and his arm action look...well, let’s call it potentially problematic. There’s enough to dream on here, but don’t go proclaiming him a top-100 prospect just yet.

Anyway, the Met offense did basically nothing, striking out 15 times and managing only three hits. Hopefully some more unheralded talent can begin trickling on to this roster in the coming weeks.

Roster Alert: St. Lucie Mets activated C Jose Rivera from the 7-day injured list.

Roster Alert: St. Lucie Mets transferred SS Albert Suarez to the Development List.

Star(s) of the Night

Joe Suozzi

Goat of the Night

Joe Zanghi