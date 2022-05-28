Nick Plummer called up, Nimmo dealing with sore wrist

Outfielder Nick Plummer has been recalled from Triple-A Syracuse, the Mets announced this afternoon. He will be active for tonight’s game. To make room for Plummer on the active roster, Yoan López has been sent back down to Triple-A, but having served his one-game suspension, he is now clear of that should he be called up to the big leagues again at some point this season. Plummer appeared in two games for the Mets back in April and replaces the injured Travis Jankowski as the team’s backup outfielder.

Meanwhile, Buck Showalter said that Brandon Nimmo—who is absent from tonight’s lineup—has been dealing with a sore wrist. Nimmo got an MRI, which was clean. Showalter said he will be available off the bench tonight. Luis Guillorme is batting leadoff tonight and playing second base, while Mark Canha fills Nimmo’s center field position and Jeff McNeil shifts to left field. Nimmo has been one of the Mets’ most valuable players so far this season, putting up a .293/.386/.452 batting line with a 144 wRC+ for the Mets out of the leadoff spot. He’s scored 29 runs, driven in 17 runs, and already posted 2.0 fWAR, which is second only to Mookie Betts among National League outfielders. The Mets can ill afford for him to aggravate anything and be sidelined long term.