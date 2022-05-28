Final score: Mets 8, Phillies 2—Another episode of the Jeff McNeil/Francisco Lindor Buddy Power Hour

For the second straight game, the Mets scored eight runs. This time, they were able to prevent the Phillies from any big offensive innings of their own, leading to a decisive 8-2 victory in the second game of this weekend series.

The scoring for the Mets got started in the bottom of the second on a sacrifice fly by Dominic Smith. While they subsequently fell behind 2-1 in the top of the fourth, they quickly responded in the bottom of the frame thanks to a long three-run homer of the bat of Jeff McNeil. They kept the scoring going in the next inning, with Francisco Lindor hitting a two-run triple to left field and Pete Alonso following with a sacrifice fly to make it 7-2 Mets (and also bringing up Alonso’s RBI count to 46). Lindor would add an extra insurance run with yet another clutch hit later on—this time an RBI single in the seventh.

Taijuan Walker started for the Mets and, as mentioned, got into some trouble in the fourth inning, loading the bases before giving up a two-run single to J.T. Realmuto. Thankfully, he was able to limit the damage to just that and make it through five innings in order to secure the win. The Mets bullpen subsequently came in and held the Phillies scoreless for the remainder of the game, with Colin Holderman pitching two innings and Adam Ottavino and Seth Lugo handling the eighth and ninth. With that, the Mets will now go for the series sweep tomorrow on Sunday Night Baseball.

Full recap to follow.