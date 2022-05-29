Mets Morning News: Despite injuries, Mets continue to roll

Meet the Mets

The Mets beat the Phillies 8-2 in a solid all-around team performance. The offense came up big; Jeff McNeil delivered a key three-run homer in the fourth inning that put the Mets ahead for good. Francisco Lindor and Luis Guillorme also had big days at the plate, with the former collecting three RBIs and the latter going 3-for-3 with two runs scored. Taijuan Walker earned his third win of the season and Colin Holderman delivered two scoreless innings in relief, with Adam Ottavino and Seth Lugo finishing things out with one scoreless frame apiece.

Pete Alonso has the most RBIs in the month of May in franchise history.

Brandon Nimmo received a cortisone shot yesterday evening to treat his sore wrist. He intends to be back in the lineup on Monday. The injury has been diagnosed as a “sprain” and is “not an IL-type injury,” according to Nimmo.

“The way it’s gone so far, I feel great,” Jacob deGrom said regarding his rehab. “I feel completely normal.” It appears the Mets’ ace is close to throwing off a mound.

But the Mets continue to be cautious with deGrom, partially in a continued effort to exorcise the franchise’s old demons, writes Laura Albanese of Newsday.

The Mets confirmed that Trevor Williams will start Tuesday against the Nationals.

“I respect how Gabe feels and the way he’s going about it,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said of Gabe Kapler’s choice to not go out onto the field for the national anthem in protest of gun violence in America.

Around the National League East

The Marlins beat the Braves 4-1 thanks to another fantastic effort from Cy Young contender Sandy Alcantara.

The Braves called up top prospect Michael Harris II, who singled and scored in his major league debut.

The Nationals and Rockies played a doubleheader at Nationals Park yesterday. The Nationals bested the Rockies in a 13-7 slugfest in Game 1. Victor Robles had a huge day in Game 1 for the Nats, racking up six RBIs and hitting a home run. But, despite a strong performance from Joan Adon in Game 2, the Nationals split the doubleheader, losing 3-2 in the nightcap.

The Nationals designated Aaron Sanchez for assignment.

Around Major League Baseball

Tommy Pham received a three-game suspension for slapping Joc Pederson prior to Friday’s game over what was reportedly a fantasy football dispute. “I slapped Joc. He said some sh*t I don’t condone,” Pham said. “I had to address it.” Pham claims Pederson made “disrespectful” comments about his former team, the Padres, in the fantasy football league’s group chat.

The Angels placed Anthony Rendon on the 10-day injured list with wrist inflammation.

But Joel Sherman of the New York Post posits that the Angels might just be the Most Interesting Team in the World.

The White Sox designated the struggling Dallas Keuchel for assignment.

The Chicago Sports Alliance issued a statement regarding the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The Alliance made a collective donation of $300,000 to the Robb School Memorial Fund and Sandy Hook Promise Foundation. “Lives depend on it. This is not a game,” the statement read in part.

The Dodgers called up former Met Kevin Pillar to take the roster spot of the injured Max Muncy.

Russell Martin has officially retired from baseball.

This Date in Mets History

Bud Harrelson made his managerial debut on this date in 1990.