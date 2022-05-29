Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/29/22: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

*All results from games played on Saturday, May 28, 2022

ROCHESTER 8, SYRACUSE 0 (BOX)

A very forgettable game. Nats top prospect Cade Cavalli carved up and shut down Syracuse, giving up two hits- Jake Mangum and Nick Dini singles- and a walk- Khalil Lee.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets recalled CF Nick Plummer from Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets optioned RHP Yoan Lopez to Syracuse Mets.

READING 11, BINGHAMTON 2 (BOX)

Another forgettable ballgame for Binghamton.

ROSTER ALERT: Binghamton Rumble Ponies placed 3B Brett Baty on the 7-day injured list retroactive to May 27, 2022

BOWLING GREEN 9, BROOKLYN 8 (BOX)

What looked like a game that was going to be a blowout early turned into one hell of a game. Down 7-0 going into the seventh inning, Brooklyn plated three runs to at least get on the board. Bowling Green scored a run in the bottom of the inning, giving them momentum, but the Cyclones would not be deterred. They negated that run in the eighth with a run of their own, and then in the top of the ninth scored four runs to tie things up at 8-8 apiece. Sadly, the Hot Rods scored a run in the bottom of the inning to take the game, but damn, it made for a fun hour or so.

DUNEDIN 3, ST. LUCIE 0 (BOX)

Robert Colina pitched well enough but got tagged with a tough luck loss. Nothing against him, but more importantly, Deniel Nunez made his return to the mound after (A) Tommy John surgery and (B) being selected and then returned by the San Francisco Giants in the Rule 5 Draft. The right-hander was throwing bullets, sitting 95-99 with his fastball, averaging 97 MPH. Known for his gyroscopic slider, he only threw two of them last night.

Star of the Night

Dedniel Nunez

Goat of the Night

Justin Courney