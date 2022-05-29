Final Score: Mets 5, Phillies 4-The magic continues

The Mets defeated the Phillies 5-4 to secure their first sweep of the season with the help of some late-inning heroics by Nick Plummer and Eduardo Escobar.

It was a 3-1 game heading into the eighth inning before the Phillies took the lead with one swing of the bat by Nick Castellanos against Adam Ottovino. What was a two-run lead quickly became a one-run deficit which remained until the bottom of the ninth. Nick Plummer swung at the first pitch he saw from Corey Knebel and deposited it deep into the left field stands for his first major league hit to tie the game at four apiece.

Heading into extras, Eduardo Escobar made a fantastic grab leaning over the railing into the Phillies dugout for the first out of the inning. That catch helped Edwin Díaz navigate the tenth without allowing the ghost runner to score.

It was up to Escobar again in the bottom of the inning with two on and one out. He lined a Knebel pitch into left to bring home the winning run and the celebration ensued for the player most in need of a big hit.

Full recap to follow.