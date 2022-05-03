Meet the Mets

The Mets fell 5-2 to the Braves last night. New York scored first on a wild pitch that brought Starling Marte home, and Mark Canha hit his first homer as a Met in the third to extend New York’s lead. The Mets would not score again, as they stranded six and went hitless with runners in scoring position. Chris Bassitt was solid over seven innings, but some bad batted ball luck doomed him as he surrendered three runs over those seven frames. Travis d’Arnaud killed the Mets, as he brought home the game-tying run and then knocked in two insurance runs against Trevor May in the eighth.

May, who struggled again in last night’s loss, will have another MRI on his nagging injury. The right-hander says his triceps strain from last month is still bothering him.

Before the game, the Mets designated Robinson Canó for assignment ahead of the 12:00pm deadline for major league clubs to reduce their rosters from 28 to 26. With that, the Canó era in Queens is over.

Joel Sherman sees this as the end of Canó’s “PED-stained career”.

Mets players said they will miss Canó’s presence in the clubhouse.

Count Francisco Lindor among the Mets’ players who are ‘sad’ to see him go, though he respects the club’s decision.

Billy Eppler reportedly presented Steve Cohen with various scenarios surrounding the second baseman, to which Cohen responded, “make the baseball decision”.

The move proves Cohen is the team’s most valuable weapon, according to Ian O’Connor.

Eppler said the club would welcome Canó back with the team “in some capacity”, depending on what happens from here.

Ken Rosenthal and Andy McCullogh explored how Buck Showalter is re-shaping the Mets, one detail at a time.

Showalter was not around for last night’s game, as he was serving a one-game suspension after Yoan López was deemed to have been intentionally throwing at Kyle Schwarber on Sunday night. The aforementioned López was hit with a three-game suspension on the day he was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.

Keith Hernandez, who is dealing with a health issue, missed another game last night, but he is expected back this weekend in Philadelphia.

The Mets came in at number two on MLB’s latest Power Rankings.

Around the National League East

The Marlins saw their comeback fall just short as they lost 5-4 against the Diamondbacks.

The Phillies demoted two relievers as the roster shrunk to 26.

Around Major League Baseball

Jeff Passan dissected how umpire grades work and what it means for the future of balls and strikes.

Following yesterday’s roster reductions, players can now be optioned up to five times this season, IL and option stints for pitchers are 15 games, and rosters can have a max of 14 pitchers through May 29.

Ben Clemens tried to determine who makes the best swing decisions in baseball.

Joey Votto has been a mess in 2022. Is this the end for the Reds legend?

The Brewers designated Jose Ureña for assignment.

Former Met Yusmeiro Petit has signed a minor league deal with the Padres.

The Yankees won their tenth in a row as they topped the Blue Jays 3-2.

Behind six scoreless innings from Steven Matz, the Cardinals blanked the Royals 1-0.

The White Sox shut out the Angels 3-0.

The Astros blanked the Mariners 3-0.

The Twins beat the Orioles 2-1.

The Rays topped the Athletics 6-1.

This Date in Mets History

David Wright hit a one-out homer in the ninth to tie the game, and Ruben Tejada drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th as the Mets came from behind to beat the Braves 7-5 on this date in 2013.