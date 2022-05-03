UnforMETable, Episode 78: Chris Jelic

Welcome to UnforMETable, an Amazin’ Avenue Audio show that looks back on less heralded, more obscure Mets players from the past.

A two-sport start at the University of Pittsburgh, Chris Jelic was drafted by the Kansas City Royals, who would trade him—and future star David Cone—to the Mets for catcher Ed Hearn prior to the 1987 season.

Jelic would toil in the minors for parts of six seasons before getting a brief call up to the Mets in September of 1990. At the tail end of a disappointing pennant race for New York, Jelic would record the only 11 professional at-bats of his career, and would make his only professional hit a memorable one—a home run in his final career at bat.

