Final Score: Mets 5, Braves 4 - High quality bullpening

In a close game that didn’t feel like a nail biter, the Mets topped the Braves 5-4 in game 1. David Peterson got the start and the win, allowing four runs in five innings of work, but the bullpen was the start of this one; Adam Ottavino, Drew Smith, and Edwin Diaz combined to strike out six in four innings of work, allowing only two baserunners while protecting a one-run lead. A far sight better than what we saw on Monday in the first game of the series.

On offense, the Mets did most of their damage early, jumping on Atlanta starter Charlie Morton for two runs in each of the first two frames. Pete Alonso had two RBI singles, with the Mets stringing together a bunch of small hits to generate offense. Mark Canha added what turned out to be the game deciding run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth. It was an odd (read: bad) lineup put together by Buck Showalter (read: the algorithm in the front office), but it ultimately got the job done.

The Mets improve to 16-8 with the win, and they’ll send Carlos Carrasco against the Braves’ breakout ace Kyle Wright in game two of today’s doubleheader.

