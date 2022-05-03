Final score: Mets 3, Braves 0—Doubleheader sweep!

The Mets completed a doubleheader sweep of the rival Braves, winning the nightcap by a 3-0 score. Carlos Carrasco was outstanding, as he threw eight scoreless innings with five strikeouts and two walks, working around the six hits he allowed with ease.

Pete Alonso hit a solo home run to account for one of the Mets’ runs, while Dominic Smith drove in the other two with a first-inning double that plated Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil.

With the win, the Mets guaranteed that they will at least split their four-game series with the Braves, assuming the finale is played tomorrow despite a questionable forecast.

Box Score Highlights

Jeff McNeil: 2-4, 1 R

Pete Alonso: 2-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Dominic Smith: 1-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI

James McCann: 2-3

Carlos Carrasco: 8 IP, 0 R, 6 H, 5 K, 2 BB

Seth Lugo: 1 IP, 0 R

Full recap to follow.