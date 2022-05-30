From Complex To Queens, Episode 170: Spring (Summer) Cleaning

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

This is an important weekend, of course...Obi-Wan Kenobi debuted! In honor of the Jedi Master, Steve, Lukas, Ken, and Thomas rate his greatest battles in Promote, Extend, Trade.

After, the team wraps up our Way-Too-Early Draft Special players of interest updates, as the high school and college season is over for most players.

Following that, the guys give updates on the Syracuse Mets, Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Brooklyn Cyclones, and St. Lucie Mets.

Lastly, they address a bunch of roster moves that the Mets made over the course of the week.

Until next week, #lovethemets #lovethemets!