Mets Morning News: Chao

Meet the Mets

On Sunday Night Baseball, the Mets hit Zack Wheeler and the Phillies defense early, but a Deep Drive To Left By Castellanos brought a dark cloud over Citi Field. Thankfully, everyone’s favorite bathroom-adjacent last name haver was there to tie the game in the ninth and everyone’s favorite Brazilian Steakhouse Aficionado was there to walk it off in the tenth.

Riddle me this: why would someone say the Mets acquired JT Riddle from the Reds? Well, because they did.

With Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom sidelined, it only makes sense to start throwing out Fun Hypothetical Trades as the quarter-point of the season passes.

According to Literally Trevor May, the reliever will have a followup scan tomorrow and, if all is well, he can begin immediately ramping up.

You might be happy to see Francisco Lindor contributing and propelling the Mets to victory, but it is my duty to tell you that he is even more stoked than you.

Drew Smith and his flawed human instincts tried to barehand a ball coming back towards him, but he only ended up dislocating his pinky.

I mean, folks, do we love our Big Beautiful Chris Bassitt or what? Isn’t he great?

Jeff McNeil had Sunday off, but don’t worry, it’s just a normal day of rest.

Holding the largest division lead in Major League Baseball, the Mets are happy, but not too comfortable.

Tylor Megill will start throwing live batting practice this week, and if things go swimmingly, he can begin his pair of rehab starts.

Around the National League East

It wasn’t easy as Colorado scored four times in the final three innings, but Juan Soto and the Nationals were able to secure a 6-5 victory over the Rockies and win the weekend series.

In another NL East Battle, the Braves and Marlins fought to the tune of a 6-3 advantage in favor of Max Fried and Atlanta.

Just in case you forgot about Stephen Strasburg: don’t. He made his first rehab start and it went incredibly well.

Ozzie Albies loves giving opposing players smoochies on the helmet and nobody is brave enough to stop this menace.

Edward Cabrera, the Marlins’ top pitching prospect, will probably be making his major league debut tomorrow against the Rockies.

Around Major League Baseball

Following a Thursday DFA by Cleveland, infielder Yu Chang is now a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Royce Lewis is back with the Twins! [checks notes] I regret to inform you that Royce Lewis has hurt himself.

To commemorate the sixth anniversary of the Ass In The Jackpot Game, Tom Hallion had another hot mic moment in Oakland.

A groin injury has sent White Sox star Tim Anderson to the 15-day injured list and he will undergo further evaluation today.

Kurt Suzuki is doing fine and cracking jokes less than a day after taking a baseball to the neck and passing out in the dugout.

Mike Trout absolutely demolished a pitch from his son Beckham over the weekend. Little dude didn’t even stand a chance, get this joker outta here.

This Date in Mets History

Happy 32nd birthday to Sunday Night Baseball Loser Zack Wheeler.