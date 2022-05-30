Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/30/22: I think we found the juiced balls

*All results from games played on Sunday, May 29, 2022

ROCHESTER 7, SYRACUSE 3 (BOX)

Another day, another loss for Syracuse. Thank god for Wednesday’s win, because if it weren’t for that, Syracuse would have nine losses in a row. Can’t really say there were any bright spots in this one, but Khalil Lee didn’t strike out once, so that’s something, right?

ROSTER ALERT: Syracuse Mets activated SS JT Riddle.

BINGHAMTON 9, READING 7 (BOX)

The Rumble Ponies took an early lead thanks to a six-run second, but Reading was resilient and didn’t lie down easily. They kept chipping away even as Binghamton added some additional runs, but thankfully the Ponies held on. Michel Otanez allowed a run in the bottom of the ninth but was able to end the game without allowing additional damage. The two teams combined for 30 hits (Binghamton 17, Reading 13), with six Rumble Ponies having multi-hit games and five Fightin Phils doing the same.

BOWLING GREEN 6, BROOKLYN 3 (BOX)

Mike Vasil wasn’t horribly bad in his first start as a Brooklyn Cyclones, but he wasn’t particularly great either. As has been the case for the majority of the week, the offense just hasn’t been there. With very few (arguably, if any?) big-time prospects rostered on the team, the complementary players the team is currently composed of weren’t able to do enough of the heavy lifting to dig out of the hole they found themselves in from the get-go.

ST. LUCIE 11, DUNEDIN 9 (BOX)

This was an exciting one. The lead exchanged hands quite a few times, but St. Lucie finally took control of the game in the sixth, when Junior Tillien and Omar De Los Santos both hit two-run homers to turn their 7-6 deficit into a 10-7 lead. Trey McLaughlin gave up a pair of runs in the eighth to make it a little bit more of a nailbiter, but the Mets held on to win the game and split the series. Tillien and De Los Santos both had insane games.

Star of the Night

Junior Tilien

Goat of the Night

Joe Zanghi