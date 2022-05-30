Final Score: Mets 13, Nationals 5—Bats swat the Nats

The Mets offense exploded for 13 runs tonight as they had a Memorial Day party at the expense of Eric Fedde and the lowly Nationals bullpen. They put up two runs in the first, four in the second, 3 in the third and 3 more in the fourth, and added one more in the 8th. They banged out 16 hits on the night, with Starling Marte, Francisco Lindor, and Nick Plummer all collecting 3 hits of their own. Marte, Plummer, and Pete Alonso all homered.

David Peterson wasn’t his best self, but that didn’t really matter. Peterson went 4.2 innings and allowed 4 earned runs on 6 hits, while walking four and only striking out one. He allowed 3 runs in the first inning and put the Mets in a 3-0 hole before the offense did its thing. He settled down after that, but failed to get out of the 5th inning and couldn’t really reign in his command.

Colin Holderman once again did good work in relief despite giving up the first run of his career, and Stephen Nogosek finished off the final two frames to seal the blowout win.

The Mets have won four games in a row for the first time all season and their division lead moves to a season-high 9.0 games with the outcome of the Braves game pending.

Full recap to follow.