Meet the Mets

The Mets obliterated the Nationals 13-5. If you can believe it, they were actually down 3-0 in this game, but they scored two in the first, four in the second, and three apiece in the third and fourth innings to propel them to an easy victory. Starling Marte hit a home run, as did Nick Plummer—his second in three at-bats—and Pete Alonso. Marte, Plummer, and Francisco Lindor each recorded three hits in the win.

The 33 wins through 50 games is the third most in franchise history, behind their 35 wins in 1986 and their 34 wins in 1988.

The injuries have piled up, but their division lead keeps growing, which has the Mets comfortable dealing with those injuries.

When asked about falling behind 3-0 last night, Marte said, “sometimes we like being down... just so we can come back.”

Marte has stayed red hot since returning from a personal loss.

For last night’s game, the club cautiously returned Jeff McNeil to the lineup as their DH.

Alonso, who homered again last night, shows no signs of slowing down.

Luis Guillorme, who collected another multi-hit game in the leadoff spot as Brandon Nimmo recovers from his injury, is finding newfound success with increased playing time.

Speaking of Nimmo, he tested his injured wrist yesterday and decided to rest it another day, though he appears close to a return.

Drew Smith hopes to be back as soon as tonight’s game after suffering a dislocated pinky.

Travis Jankowski got two screws in his hand, but that won’t change the way he plays the game.

Tylor Megill is hoping to throw live BP today as makes his way back from biceps tendinitis.

Lindor has caught something in recent days. No, it’s nothing serious (well, depending on who you ask). It’s just a case of Rangers’ fever, and the shortstop has got it bad.

Lindor is hopping aboard the New York Rangers’ bandwagon (and as a die-hard Rangers fan, we welcome you, Francisco!)

After just 33 days on the job, Acereros de Monclova (of the Mexican League) fired Mickey Callaway as their manager.

Around the National League East

The Nationals may have lost, but their social media team at least found some humor in getting blown out.

The Phillies fell to the Giants 5-4 in ten innings.

The Phillies’ frustration mounts by the day as Joe Girardi’s job security is coming into question on a daily basis.

The Marlins lost 7-1 to the Rockies at Coors Field. Their one run came courtesy of Jesús Sánchez, who hit the longest home run of the 2022 season as he unloaded on a 496 ft bomb into the upper deck.

The Braves dropped their series opener to the Diamondbacks 6-2 to fall 9.5 games back in the NL East.

Around Major League Baseball

Buster Olney discussed the biggest surprises and letdowns on Memorial Day.

Tommy John says he is lucky to be alive as he fights his way back from a near-death scare.

The Brewers swept a doubleheader from the Cubs, 7-6 and 3-1.

The Tigers topped the Twins 7-5.

The Cardinals doubled up the Padres 6-3.

Behind two Yordan Alvarez home runs, the Astros won 5-1 over the Athletics.

The Guardians toppled the Royals 7-3.

The Orioles blitzed the Red Sox 10-0.

The Rangers beat the Rays 9-5. In the win, Eli White made the best home run-saving catch of the season to date.

The Pirates built a 4-0 lead, blew it, and then scored two in the ninth to stun the Dodgers 6-5.

This Date in Mets History

After playing both ends of a doubleheader and 19 total innings for Triple-A Buffalo, Ed Kranepool was told around 1:00am on May 31 that he would be called up to play both ends of a doubleheader for the Mets, which he did on this date in 1964. The Mets lost the first game in the customary 9 innings, with Kranepool picking up a hit and scoring a run, while the second game went significantly longer. The Mets ended up losing in the 23rd frame, and Kranepool played the entire game, collecting three hits in 10 at-bats to complete his marathon day of baseball that won’t soon be replicated.