Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/31/22: Memorial day mashers

Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!

By Lukas Vlahos
MLB: 2022 New York Mets Media Day USA TODAY NETWORK

*All results from games played on Monday, May 30, 2022

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (15-31)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (17-28)

BINGHAMTON 13, SOMERSET 2 (BOX)

The Rumble Ponies had themselves a marvelous Memorial Day, scoring early and often against the Somerset Patriots. Francisco Alvarez had another two hit day including his eighth home run, and every starter had at least one hit. Hayden Senger, DHing in deference to Alvarez, had four hits of his own, and the bottom three hitters in the lineup all had two hits and at least one double. The performances on the mound were less spectacular, but five pitchers limited the Patriots to only two runs - a good day of work whichever way you slice it.

High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (19-22)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (29-16)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Star of the Night

Francisco Alvarez

Goat of the Night

None!

